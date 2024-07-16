Home
Landslide blocks part of Koppa-Chikkamagaluru highway as rains lash Karnataka

A flood-like situation has been witnessed in Kerekatte, Kigga and Sringeri areas due to the swelling of the Tunga River.
Ashwani Kumar N K R
Last Updated : 16 July 2024, 06:54 IST

Road connectivity has been lost at part of the Koppa-Chikkamagaluru highway due to a landslide near Narve, following heavy rains in the region.

A ban has been imposed on the movement of vehicles along the stretch and people have been asked to take the alternative route from Narve Circle via Nagalapura to Koppa town.

Similarly, from Koppa, one can reach Kalkere main road via Andagaru to get to Chikkamagaluru, the administration stated.

A flood-like situation has been witnessed in Kerekatte, Kigga and Sringeri areas due to the swelling of the Tunga River.

Plantations and paddy fields in the low-lying areas were inundated. Wall collapses were reported in many places in the taluk. Houses and cowsheds too, have been damaged due to trees falling.

Power supply in the taluk also has been with electric wires getting snipped.

Published 16 July 2024, 06:54 IST
