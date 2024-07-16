Landslide blocks part of Koppa-Chikkamagaluru highway as rains lash Karnataka

Similarly, from Koppa, one can reach Kalkere main road via Andagaru to get to Chikkamagaluru, the administration stated.

A flood-like situation has been witnessed in Kerekatte, Kigga and Sringeri areas due to the swelling of the Tunga River.

Plantations and paddy fields in the low-lying areas were inundated. Wall collapses were reported in many places in the taluk. Houses and cowsheds too, have been damaged due to trees falling.

Power supply in the taluk also has been with electric wires getting snipped.