Leopard death: Karnataka Minister for Forests Eshwar Khandre takes forest staff to task

Raichur: A day after a leopard was beaten to death by residents of D Karadigudda village in Raichur district, Minister for Forests, Ecology and Environment Eshwar Khandre on Monday took officials of the forest department in Devadurga taluk to task for failing to capture the big cat, and release it into the wild, although it had been prowling around the village for three months.
Khandre said that he had written to the additional chief secretary of his department to take strict action against those officials of the forest department, who had failed in their duties, leading to the unfortunate death of the leopard.
Devadurga MLA Karemma Nayak expressed her dissatisfaction with the forest department’s inaction despite repeatedly being intimated of the leopard’s presence in the villages.
Published 09 July 2024, 00:28 IST