Letters threaten to blow up Ram Mandir in Karnataka's Nippani

Security has been beefed up at the historic Ram mandir here after the temple management received two anonymous letters threatening to blow up the century-old temple on March 20 or 21.
According to temple committee president Anand Solapurkar, “The temple priest, Suresh Deshpande, had received a letter written in Hindi in a packet at the sanctum sanctorum on February 7, threatening to blow up the temple. The second letter with similar content was found on a stone slab at Hanuman mandir, opposite to Ram mandir, at 6.30 am on February 28.”
In the second letter, a line reads “Sanjay Kunnure is a good man”
Renovation works of Hanuman mandir are underway and a Kalasarohana has been planned on March 19 and 20.
Circle Police Inspector B S Talwar said, “As many as 13 CCTVs cameras have been installed on the temple premises and personnel have been deputed to keep watch on the movement of people. There is no need to panic.”
During the consecration of Ram temple at Ayodhya in the month of January, Sri Ram Seva Hindustan and other organisations had held grand processions in the town. A few days later, the threat letters were found, the police said.
(Published 09 March 2024, 20:46 IST)