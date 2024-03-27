Lingayat seers fume at Joshi, want BJP ticket change

Hubballi: Several Lingayat seers in the region, led by Fakira Dingaleshwar Swamiji of Shirahatti-Balehosur, on Wednesday asked the BJP high command to withdraw the ticket announced for sitting MP and Union minister Pralhad Joshi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Dharwad constituency, alleging that Joshi suppressed Veerahsiva-Lingayat and other community members and showed disrespect to Lingayat seers.

The meeting of more than 40 seers, which was attended by Gurusiddha Rajayogindra Swamiji of Moorusaviramutt and Mallikarjun Swamiji of Mughamutt also, resolved to ask the BJP high command to shift Joshi from Dharwad to some other constituency or to use him for party works.

Lingayats form majority among voters in Dharwad segment, while four-time MP Joshi, a Brahmin, is in fray as the BJP candidate. Congress has fielded Vinod Asuti, a Kuruba. Now, opposition by some Lingayat seers for his candidature this time and 'injustice to Lingayats' voice are seen as major hurdles for Joshi this time.