Lingayat seers fume at Joshi, want BJP ticket change

Hubballi: Several Lingayat seers in the region, led by Fakira Dingaleshwar Swamiji of Shirahatti-Balehosur, on Wednesday asked the BJP high command to withdraw the ticket announced for sitting MP and Union minister Pralhad Joshi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Dharwad constituency, alleging that Joshi suppressed Veerahsiva-Lingayat and other community members and showed disrespect to Lingayat seers.
The meeting of more than 40 seers, which was attended by Gurusiddha Rajayogindra Swamiji of Moorusaviramutt and Mallikarjun Swamiji of Mughamutt also, resolved to ask the BJP high command to shift Joshi from Dharwad to some other constituency or to use him for party works.
Lingayats form majority among voters in Dharwad segment, while four-time MP Joshi, a Brahmin, is in fray as the BJP candidate. Congress has fielded Vinod Asuti, a Kuruba. Now, opposition by some Lingayat seers for his candidature this time and 'injustice to Lingayats' voice are seen as major hurdles for Joshi this time.
"He (Joshi) has suppressed Lingayat and other community members due to his arrogance and craze for monopoly. He insulted Lingayat seers, while efforts were also made to tarnish their image by making them attend BJP programmes without their knowledge. But, he shows love about seers only when elections come. We are against his personality, not against party or community," Fakira Dingaleshwar Swamiji said.
After the meeting of seers, he said another meeting to take the next decision would be held on April 2, if the BJP does not change Joshi and field a suitable candidate by March 31.
Regarding the possibility of his contest as an independent, the seer said decision about all other issues would be taken in April 2 meeting. Today's meeting also resolved that saints in South India should also contest polls, like North Indian saints, he added.
Swamiji also charged that Joshi was behind making B S Yediyurappa step down as the chief minister, and created fear to prevent leaders from visiting former chief minister Jagadish Shettar's residence to welcome him when he returned to the BJP.
(Published 27 March 2024, 12:44 IST)