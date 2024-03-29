Lok Sabha polls: Lingayats, Vokkaligas corner lion's share of party tickets in state

Of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state, the BJP has fielded nine Lingayats, four Vokkaligas, three Brahmins and OBCs each for the Lok Sabha elections. Out of the four SC reserved seats it is contesting, it has fielded one Banjara, two Madigas and a Chalavadi. Its partner JD(S) is fielding two Vokkaligas and a Dalit.