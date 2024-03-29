Lok Sabha polls: Lingayats, Vokkaligas corner lion's share of party tickets in state

Of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state, the BJP has fielded nine Lingayats, four Vokkaligas, three Brahmins and OBCs each for the Lok Sabha elections. Out of the four SC reserved seats it is contesting, it has fielded one Banjara, two Madigas and a Chalavadi. Its partner JD(S) is fielding two Vokkaligas and a Dalit.
The Congress has fielded seven Vokkaligas, five Lingayats and six OBCs. Most of the five SC reserved seats have gone to the Chalavadi sect of Dalits. The party has fielded one Muslim candidate.
Among the six OBCs that the Congress has given tickets to, two have gone to Kurubas. The BJP has not fielded a single candidate from this community.
The BJP has named former chief ministers Jagadish Shettar and Basavaraj Bommai among the nine Lingayats.
Scion of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and leader of the Opposition in the Council Kota Srinivasa Poojary (Billava/Ediga community) are the OBCs to get tickets from the BJP.
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and Tejasvi Surya are Brahmins, while Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje and noted cardiac surgeon Dr C N Manjunath are the Vokkaliga candidates from the BJP.
Though the minorities form a large chunk of the Congress’ core voter base, the number of the party’s tickets to the community has fallen to just one this time.
The Congress has not nominated any Christian to fight the Lok Sabha elections from the state this time.
