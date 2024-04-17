Lok Sabha elections a fight between two ideologies, says Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka rally

"You must have seen Narendra Modi’s interview. In that interview he spoke about electoral bonds. It was an hour-long interview where he tried to clarify on electoral bonds", he said. "Just do one thing. Go to Google and see the interview, you will notice that his hands are trembling because the electoral bond is the biggest ever corruption in India. On the street it is known as extortion and "Hafta Bazi". Usually these works are done by petty goons. They bully and extort money. Electoral bonds are the biggest ever extortion scam of the world. That was the reason that the Prime Minister’s hands were shaking while explaining it," Gandhi alleged.