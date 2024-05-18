Lokayukta catches official at BEO office red-handed while accepting bribe in Kalaburagi

Kalaburagi: Lokayukta police officials have conducted raid on the office of the block education officer Hanumanth Rathod in Aland on Saturday.
He had reportedly demanded Rs 50 thousand from a retired teacher for settlement of pension.
They caught middleman and education department employee Radhakrishna red-handed while he was receiving money from Yashwant Biradar, the husband of the teacher.
The BEO has escaped after coming to know that his staff member is arrested.
Lokayukta SP Antony, DySP Geeta and Rajashekhar Haligodi have conducted the raid.
Published 18 May 2024, 10:17 IST