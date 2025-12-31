<p>Kalaburagi: The Lokayukta police, on Tuesday, arrested special public prosecutor Rajamahendra G of the second principal district judge’s court while receiving a bribe of Rs 25,000.</p>.<p><strong>Caste abuse case</strong></p>.<p>He had been arguing a caste abuse case filed by Naveen Ananthayya, who hailed from Kandanuli village in Vikarabad district of Telangana state. </p>.<p>The accused had reportedly demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 from Naveen to argue the case more effectively.</p>.<p>He had already received Rs 20,000 from him.</p>.Karnataka New Year fete: '108' ambulances on high alert tonight.<p>The litigant filed the complaint with the Lokayukta police when the accused started harassing him to pay the remaining amount.</p>.<p>Deputy Superintendent of Police Sheelvanth had conducted the raid under the guidance of Lokayukta Superintendent Siddaraju. </p>