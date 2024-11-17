MUDA site allotment case: Ex-commissioner D B Natesh gets Lokayukta police notice

<p>Mysuru: Lokayukta Police in Mysuru issued notice to former Commissioner of Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) D B Natesh in the MUDA site allotment case against Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah </a>and others. </p><p>A notice was served to him on Saturday and asked him to appear before the special court on Tuesday.</p>.Lokayukta raids on 8 Karnataka government officers yield 'ill-gotten' assets of Rs 22.5 crore.<p>Lokayukta Police is investigating the case based on an FIR filed against Siddaramaiah and others on September 27. </p><p>On September 25, a special court in Bengaluru for cases involving elected representatives directed the jurisdictional Lokayukta Police, in Mysuru, to initiate an investigation against Siddaramaiah and others on the basis of a complaint filed by Mysuru-based RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna.</p>