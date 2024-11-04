Lokayukta Police to quiz CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA case on Nov 6

<p>Mysuru: Lokayukta Police are expected to question Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on November 6, Wednesday, at the Lokayukta office in Mysuru over the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case, involving the names of his family members.</p><p>It can be recalled that the Lokayukta Police questioned Siddaramaiah's wife B M Parvathi on October 25. Other accused in the case, including former and present officials of MUDA, have already been quizzed by the Lokayukta Police.</p>.Illegally allotted MUDA sites will be withdrawn, says Mysuru District in-charge Minister H C Mahadevappa.<p>Speaking to <em>DH</em>, Lokayukta Superintendent of Police (SP) T J Udesh said that summons have been issued to the CM and he would be quizzed, regarding the case, on Wednesday.</p><p>On September 25, a special court in Bengaluru for cases involving elected representatives had directed the Lokayukta Police to initiate an investigation against Siddaramaiah and others on the basis of a complaint filed by Mysuru-based RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna.</p><p>As per the complaint, J Devaraju sold 3.16 acre of land on survey number 464 of Kesare village in Mysuru taluk to B M Mallikarjuna Swamy, Siddaramaiah’s brother-in-law, on August 25, 2004. </p>.CM Siddaramaiah responded 'positively' to plea on withdrawal of illegal allotment of MUDA sites, says BJP MLA Srivatsa .<p>Later, it was converted from agricultural land to non-agriculture land. On October 6, 2010, Mallikarjuna Swamy gifted the land to his sister Parvathi. Parvathi submitted multiple representations to MUDA, from 2014, seeking compensation for the land, developed by MUDA without acquiring it. </p><p>On December 12, 2021, the then MUDA Commissioner D B Natesh allotted 14 sites on alternative developed area in Vijayanagar 3rd and 4th stage of Mysuru on a 50:50 ratio. In the wake of charges against Siddaramaiah, Parvathi returned all the 14 sites to MUDA on October 3.</p><p>Besides Lokayukta Police, the Enforcement Directorate is also probing the case. The ED filed an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Siddaramaiah and others on September 30 based on the Lokayukta FIR.</p>