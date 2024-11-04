Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Lokayukta Police to quiz CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA case on Nov 6

Lokayukta Police questioned Siddaramaiah's wife B M Parvathi on October 25.
DHNS
Last Updated : 04 November 2024, 13:04 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 November 2024, 13:04 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaSiddaramaiahmuda

Follow us on :

Follow Us