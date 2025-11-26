<p>Dharwad: The Lokayukta police on Tuesday morning raided the residence and office of Karnatak University professor Subhaschandra Natikar in Dharwad and conducted a search. He has been accused of amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.</p><p>Natikar is serving as professor in the PG Department of Sociology and chairman of the Institute of Dr B R Ambedkar Studies at Karnatak University, Dharwad.</p><p>According to sources, the Lokayukta police conducted simultaneous raids on Natikar’s house at Yalakki Shettar Colony in Dharwad, his house in his native place Talikoti in Vijayapura district and Koppa. The sleuths also searched his office at the university.</p><p>Officials visited his house at Yallakki Shettar Colony around 6 am. It is said that Natikar was about to leave his residence to attend the wedding ceremony of his nephew, but the officials asked him to stay back and cooperate with the search. </p>