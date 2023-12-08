LoP R Ashoka walks out of Karnataka assembly; admits to communication gap among BJP MLAs

He discussed Yatnal's suggestion with other senior BJP legislators seated on the front row in the House— C N Ashwath Narayan, C C Patil, Araga Jnanendra, Suresh Kumar and also Vijayendra— and accordingly staged a walkout, as ruling Congress had been accusing BJP of not allowing debate on north Karnataka by holding protests and causing disruptions.

"The decision to stage a walk out instead of protest inside the House, was taken with a good intention of allowing debate on drought and north Karnataka issues in the Assembly, but there was lack of coordination in communicating the same to party legislators seated on back benches. We will rectify it in the days to come," Ashoka clarified.

The developments on Thursday in the Assembly had caused embarrassment to the party and confusion among some legislators, as some MLAs had staged a protest inside the House, despite Ashoka's decision to walk out. However, they were later persuaded to withdraw their agitation, and stage walk out.

Asked if there is lack of coordination in BJP since the beginning of the session, he said, "We have been successfully confronting the government every day...if anyone has any issues, we will talk to them personally."

Ashoka said, on Monday and Tuesday the BJP will raise issues such as female foeticide, the Cabinet withdrawing consent given to CBI to investigate a disproportionate assets case against Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, and Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan's alleged comments 'disrespecting' the position of the Speaker.