Loud music, fireworks silence tiger roar on New Year’s eve in Dandeli

The New Year’s Eve celebrations at Dandeli went overboard on December 31 night as several resorts played high-decibel music and burst crackers late into the night, violating several forest rules.
The celebrations not only resulted in noise and air pollution but also posed a threat of fire accident in one of the ecologically sensitive areas of the Western Ghats.
Dandeli and Joida, which are part of the Hornbill Conservation area and fall in the close vicinity of the Kali Tiger reserve, have several unauthorised resorts and homestays. Videos and pictures shared by several New Year revelers show that firecrackers were burst at the resorts at midnight.
These properties are next to semi-deciduous forests, whose leaves wither during the winter. The dry leave could have resulted in the fire accident.
"Year after year, the New Year celebrations at Dandeli and surrounding areas are crossing all limits. Earlier, liquor and loud music used to affect the tranquility of the forest. Now the resorts are adding fireworks to them. This is a danger sign for the forest as fire to dry leaves could result in a large-scale forest fire," said Umesh, a resident of Dandeli.
Wildlife activists questioned the silence of the forest and police department for their inaction against such resorts.
"As per the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, no one is allowed to play loud music and burst crackers in and around the protected areas. Dandeli is surrounded by thick forest and home to several endemic and scheduled species, including tigers, hornbills, leopards and others. Playing music and bursting crackers would certainly affect the animals. Unfortunately, officials have not acted against such violators," said wildlife activist Rahul Bavaji.
Eron Warth, General Manager of Whistling Woods Resorts in Ganeshgudi, which is accused of playing loud music even after the permissible time of 9 pm, said there was no DJ at our property.
“Several police officials celebrated the New Year at our property and they are on record to state we wound up our celebrations by 11 pm. There was only live saxophone music that was played at our property,” he said. However, one of the guests who attended the party at Whistling Woods claimed that the party went on till 1 am the next day.
Anil Patenkar, the owner of Dew Drops Resort near Dandeli, where firecrackers and DJ were played, said they had taken permission from the police department for the same.
Awareness created
Speaking to DH, Haliyal Deputy Conservator of Forests Balachandra H C said using a public announcement system, the forest department had created awareness against forest rules violations during New Year celebrations.
“It has not come to our notice of such violations. As the celebrations were held within their private properties we could not take action. However, if we get any leads of violation we will act upon them,” said Balachandra.