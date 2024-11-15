Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Uber forays into B2B logistics

The service was unveiled in Bengaluru on Wednesday by Prabhjeet Singh, president, Uber India and South Asia.
Last Updated : 10 December 2025, 20:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 December 2025, 20:14 IST
Business NewsUber

Follow us on :

Follow Us