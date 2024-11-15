Uber forays into B2B logistics

<p>Bengaluru: Uber has entered the B2B logistics space with Uber Direct, launched in partnership with the the Centre’s Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). </p>.<p>The service was unveiled in Bengaluru on Wednesday by Prabhjeet Singh, president, Uber India and South Asia.</p>.<p>Customers can place orders on a seller’s app or website, and Uber Direct will handle the delivery without any interaction with them until the delivery partner arrives. </p>.Zepto moved to Bengaluru for its talent, says co-founder Kaivalya Vohra.<p>This differs from Uber Courier, which lets users place orders directly within the Uber app. “The product has gone live in Bengaluru today... with drivers fulfilling grocery deliveries for Zepto and KPN Farm Fresh. It will expand to food deliveries in a couple of weeks, fulfilling deliveries for KFC, Burger King, Taco Bell and Rebel Foods,” the company said. </p>