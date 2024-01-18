LPG cylinder blasts see 'alarming' increase in Karnataka in just one year

Bengaluru: Data has shown that Karnataka sees a 21.6 per cent surge in fire accidents caused by leaking LPG cylinders, from 512 cases in 2022 to 623 in 2023.
The trend has been highlighted by Tuesday’s blast in Yelahanka following a domestic LPG cylinder leak that injured six people, with two of them suffering 15 to 20 per cent burns.
Dubbing the trend “alarming”, a senior fire official pointed to two reasons that turn homes into ticking time bombs: gas leaking from the regulator and negligently leaving the stove knob on.
Though damaged cylinder nozzles could also cause gas leaks, they happen rarely, said Yunus Ali Kauser, Director, Department of Fire and Emergency Services.
The official said domestic gas cylinders do not have even the tiniest of holes since they go through 12 checks before dispatch. He said understanding some chemistry is vital to remain safe — LPG is a mixture of hydrocarbon gases that are both colourless and odourless.
'Triangle of fire'
Kauser said a cylinder cannot explode without external ignition. The LPG inside the cylinder needs two more factors to blow up: oxygen and spark, which is the 'tringle of fire'.
How blasts occur
Once the LPG leaks out in gas form, it gets deposited on the ground since it is heavier than air. Poor or no ventilation exasperates the situation.
“People do not know that switching on an electric appliance will spark fire because the gas has already blended with oxygen. Even while moving, they should not wear leather footwear or anything causing friction,” Kauser added.
Weather conditions
Another fire official said weather conditions cannot trigger a blast. “The problem with the gas is that it expands with external heat. This does not happen in domestic cylinders due to their thick walls,” he said.
Weather changes are not extreme enough to trigger the expansion of gas inside the cylinder.
How to avoid a blast if there's a gas leak
~ Do not turn on or off lights.
~ Walk friction-less.
~ Do not flash lights or turn on lighting equipment.
How to avoid fire accidents
~ Keep cylinders outside the house.
~ Avoid placing cylinders in a position higher than the stove.
~ Never buy or refill cylinder from unauthorised shops.
~ Do not use cylinders bought from unauthorised sources.