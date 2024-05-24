LPG gas leakage tragedy: Rs 12 lakh compensation to kin, says CM Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced on Thursday a compensation of Rs 12 lakh (Rs 3 lakh each) to the relatives of four people of a family who died due to suffocation as they inhaled the leaking LPG gas in their house at Yaraganahalli.
The chief minister visited their house and consoled the parents of the deceased Kumaraswamy - Thimmaiah and Sharadamma - and his wife Manjula’s parents Rathnammma and Bhadrappa.
Later, Siddaramaiah said, “It is unfortunate. When the incident occurred, the couple were sleeping in the room and their daughters in the hall. It was a small house. Their daughters Archana and Swathi were studying. Kumaraswamy had a laundry shop. I have consoled their parents and relatives.”
The incident came to light on Wednesday morning. Following postmortem at the Mysuru Medical College and Research Institute, the Nazarbad police handed over the bodies to their relatives for cremation on Wednesday night. They were cremated at their native village Sakkarayapattana in Kadur taluk of Chikkamagaluru district on Thursday morning.
The police said that the FSL team has confirmed that the death occurred due to LPG leakage from one of the three cylinders since the house was small (10x20 ft), with no adequate ventilation and two windows closed. The postmortem report is
awaited.
Published 23 May 2024, 21:55 IST