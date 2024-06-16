Stay on Yediyurappa's arrest exposes selective justice by courts, says Mehbooba Mufti

In contrast, she cited the examples of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Jharkhand former CM Hemant Soren, who, she said, were jailed on "far lesser charges."
"Karnataka High Court's stay on BJPs BS Yediyurappa's arrest in POSCO case stating that the accused being a former CM is not going to go anywhere stands in contrast to the treatment meted out to another ex CM Hemant soren & sitting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal both behind bars since months on far lesser charges.
"It exposes how justice is being delivered selectively," the Kashmiri leader said in a post on X.
Published 16 June 2024, 13:22 IST