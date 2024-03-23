JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

LS polls: Congress appoints five working presidents and forms 3-member campaign committee in Karnataka

Tanveer Sait (Mysuru MLA), G C Chandrashekhar (MP), Vinay Kulkarni (Dharwad MLA), Manjunath Bhandary (MLC) and Vasanth Kumar have been appointed as the working presidents of the KPCC.
Last Updated 23 March 2024, 16:10 IST

Follow Us

Bengaluru: The Congress high command on Saturday appointed five working presidents to the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee and constituted a three-member campaign committee ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

According to a press release, Tanveer Sait (Mysuru MLA), G C Chandrashekhar (MP), Vinay Kulkarni (Dharwad MLA), Manjunath Bhandary (MLC) and Vasanth Kumar have been appointed as the working presidents of the KPCC.

The campaign committee comprises chairman Vinay Kumar Sorake (former minister), co-chairman Dr L Hanumanthaiah (MP) and vice chairman Rizwan Arshad (Shivajinagar MLA).

Karnataka has 28 Lok Sabha seats and the state goes to polls in two phases - April 26 and May 7.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 23 March 2024, 16:10 IST)
Karnataka NewsCongressKarnatakakpccLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT