<p>Maddur (Mandya dist): The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/stone-pelting-maddur-bandh-today-21-held-3718180">Maddur bandh </a>called by Hindu outfits, condemning the stone-pelting incident during the Ganesha idol immersion procession, was total on Tuesday. All shops and business establishments have voluntarily shut down, extending support to the bandh call. Schools and colleges have been closed in the town as a precautionary measure.</p><p>Maddur town has been tense since Sunday's<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/stone-pelting-incident-reported-during-ganesha-idol-immersion-in-maddur-3716443"> stone-pelting incident</a>, but the situation is under control.</p><p>Police security has been beefed up, and patrolling teams have intensified vigil in the town, said Deputy Inspector-General of Police Boralingaiah. Prohibitory orders are in place in the town till Wednesday morning, he said.</p>.Maddur communal clash: Action as per law, be it Hindu or Muslim, says CM Siddaramaiah .<p>He told mediapersons on Tuesday that a posse of police personnel, led by three Superintendents of Police (SPs) and Additional SPs, had been deployed in the town and patrolling had been intensified. The situation is under control. CCTV camera footage of nearby buildings are being checked for additional information. The probe into the stone-throwing incident is underway, he said.</p><p>Deputy Commissioner Kumara inspected the spot along with police officials on Tuesday morning.</p><p><strong>Peace meeting</strong></p><p>Meanwhile, district in-charge Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy will be holding a peace meeting with leaders of Hindu and Muslim communities at Padmavathi Kalyana Mantapa, near Shivapura Satyagraha Soudha, in Maddur at 3 pm. The peace meeting is being held to instil confidence among the two groups, and also in the wake of a mass Ganesha idol immersion programme planned in Maddur on Wednesday. A large number of BJP leaders are expected to participate in the mass immersion, it is said.</p><p><strong>Advocates extend support</strong></p><p>Advocates stayed away from courts and extended support to the bandh call. Besides, the Maddur Lawyers Association has decided not to take up the case of those who had pelted stones during the procession, disturbing peace and harmony in the town, it is said. </p>