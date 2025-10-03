Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Madikeri Dasara: DySP among two policemen injured in assault

There was tension during prize distribution ceremony of the traditional 'Dashamantapa Shobhayatre'
Last Updated : 03 October 2025, 07:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 October 2025, 07:06 IST
Karnataka NewsPoliceAssaultMadikeriDasara

Follow us on :

Follow Us