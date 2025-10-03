<p>Madikeri: Tension prevailed during the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dasara">Dasara </a>celebrations in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/madikeri">Madikeri </a>on Friday morning when a group of miscreants created chaos during the prize distribution ceremony of the traditional 'Dashamantapa Shobhayatre'.</p><p>A few people stormed the stage at Gandhi Maidan, shouting slogans when the results of the mantapa competition were being announced. </p><p>In the melee, when the police were trying to disperse the crowd, miscreants assaulted Deputy Superintendent of Police Suraj and head constable Uday, leaving both of them injured. They were taken to a hospital for treatment. </p><p>The police resorted to a mild lathi-charge to bring the situation under control.</p><p>The Shobhayatre, which began on Thursday night, continued until Friday morning before the prize ceremony was held.</p>