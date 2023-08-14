'Make way for others after 2.5 years': Karnataka minister Muniyappa sets tone for mid-term Cabinet reshuffle

The senior Congress leader was addressing the general body meeting of the Karnataka Congress. Muniyappa's remarks came amid some leaders feeling disgruntled over not being made ministers.

"It's not good for us to expect others to just look on without us sacrificing," Muniyappa said. "We've set a model for the entire country with the implementation of the five guarantees. Likewise, by introducing a new practice of making way for others after 2.5 years, we'll become a model for the entire country," he said.

In the current Cabinet, there are eight debutants - Laxmi Hebbalkar, KN Rajanna, Suresha BS (Byrathi), Madhu Bangarappa, Dr MC Sudhakar, Mankal Vaidya, NS Boseraju and B Nagendra.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said party leaders and workers will be appointed to various boards and corporations for a period of 30 months.

"Many people have toiled for the party's victory. It has been decided to give them power for a period of 30 months. The district and block party units will be asked to send the names of eligible people," Shivakumar, who is also the Karnataka Congress president, said.

Those who truly worked for the party will be considered, Shivakumar said. "We will also look at how many votes were polled in favour of the Congress in their polling booths. There's no point in giving designations to those who could not ensure the party's lead in polling booths," he said.

Shivakumar said the Congress is geared up to face elections to the zilla panchayats, taluk panchayats and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike.