Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Fintech CRED launches new credit card programme

CRED said 24-karat gold is available at live market rates, and members can take physical delivery of coins within 48 hours or convert holdings into jewellery at jewellers like Tanishq.
Last Updated : 15 September 2025, 20:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 September 2025, 20:03 IST
Business NewsCred

Follow us on :

Follow Us