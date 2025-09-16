<p>Bengaluru: Fintech platform CRED, which was founded in 2018 by Kunal Shah, launched a new credit card programme on Monday. The first launch in this programme is the CRED IndusInd Bank Rupay credit card.</p>.<p>CRED said 24-karat gold is available at live market rates, and members can take physical delivery of coins within 48 hours or convert holdings into jewellery at jewellers like Tanishq.</p>.Unsecured lending will always remain a serious problem: Cred founder Kunal Shah.<p>Kunal Shah, founder, CRED said, “The creditworthy deserve the freedom of choice. The new CRED credit card programme turns every online spend into an act of self-expression, with rewards that follow taste, not terms. Instant redemption upgrades every transaction, merging product, platform, and privilege into a seamless lifestyle extension.”</p>.<p>Earlier this year, CRED raised $75 million in Series G funding, led by GIC of Singapore with participation from Sofina and RTP Global.</p>.<p>CRED’s key investors include DST Global, RTP Global, Tiger Global, Greenoaks Capital, Dragoneer Investment Group, Sequoia Capital India, General Catalyst, Alphawave Global, and Sofina, among others.</p>.<p>In FY24, its revenue grew 66% YoY to Rs 2,473 crore. Operating losses reduced by 41% to Rs 609 crore and its marketing spends dropped 36%, and customer acquisition cost fell 40%.</p>.<p>Sohini Rajola, Executive Director – Growth, NPCI, said, “As more users adopt credit cards for e-commerce and beyond, RuPay will continue to enable offerings that combine trust, innovation, and choice for cardholders."</p>