Mallesh Babu to contest from JD(S) in Kolar

Bengaluru, DHNS: JD(S) has officially released its list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls on Friday.
The party president H D Kumaraswamy earlier said his party would wait for the Congress to announce the candidate for the Kolar Lok Sabha constituency.
However, the party has announced Mallesh Babu as its candidate for Kolar. Mallesh Babu had contested the Legislative Assembly election from Bangarpet constituency last year and lost.
Kumaraswamy will contest from Mandya and Prajwal Revanna has been fielded from Hassan. Interestingly, Prajwal had filed his nomination papers on Thursday even before the party released the official list of candidates.
(Published 30 March 2024, 00:28 IST)