<p>Mangaluru: A man allegedly involved in illegal cattle transportation was shot in the leg by the police after he attempted to flee and rammed his vehicle into a police jeep in Puttur Rural police limits.</p><p>The injured suspect has been identified as one Abdulla (40), a native of Kasaragod from Kerala. According to the police sources, Abdulla was driving a vehicle carrying 10 cattle illegally. Another suspect was reportedly accompanying him in the vehicle.</p><p>When the police signalled the driver to stop, Abdulla sped away, prompting a chase that lasted for nearly 10 kilometres. During the pursuit, the accused allegedly rammed his vehicle into the police jeep from behind. In response, the PSI fired two rounds— one bullet hit the vehicle and another struck Abdulla's leg.</p><p>The injured accused was immediately taken to Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru for treatment. The second suspect managed to flee from the spot and is currently absconding.</p><p>Police said Abdulla already faces a case registered under the Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act at Bellare Police Station. A fresh case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.</p>