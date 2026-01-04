<p>Mudigere (Chikkamagaluru): A man allegedly murdered his son while under the influence of alcohol at Anegundi village within the limits of Balur police station in Mudigere taluk late on Saturday late night.</p><p>The deceased has been identified as Pradeep Achar (29), while the accused is his father Ramesh Achar.</p>.Karnataka: Bajpe police book case against provocative posts on social media.<p>According to police, the father and son frequently quarrelled while intoxicated. Distressed by their constant fights, Pradeep’s mother had left the house earlier, following which the father and son were living alone.</p><p>On Saturday night, Ramesh allegedly attacked Pradeep with a machete. Pradeep sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.</p><p>Neighbours alerted the police after they noticed Ramesh dragging his son’s body from the hall to the yard.</p><p>Superintendent of Police Jithendra Kumar Dayama visited the spot. A case has been registered at Balur police station, and the accused has been taken into police custody. </p>