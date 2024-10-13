Man poses as PMO official to get special treatment at Udupi mutt in Karnataka

<p>Udupi: A case has been registered against a person who impersonated a government official and enjoyed special hospitality at the Udupi Shri Krishna Mutt here recently.</p><p>On October 9, a man, who identified himself as Uday, contacted Diwan Nagaraj Acharya of Paryaya Puttige mutt and introduced himself as parliamentary secretary from the prime minister's office (PMO). He mentioned that he would be visiting the temple with his family, and sought appropriate arrangements.</p>.12 people arrested in Bihar for impersonating candidates in CTET exam. <p>Uday, who arrived at the temple along with his family in a car which had a 'Government of India' label, was provided with suitable hospitality and provided special darshan of the deity on October 10.</p><p>But suspicions arose when he failed to provide satisfactory answers. Upon verifying the PMO website, no relevant information about him was found.</p><p>In the complaint filed by the temple's manager, Nandan, it was stated that Uday deceived the temple by falsely claiming himself to be a government official.</p>