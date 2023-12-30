Mangaluru cops plan tight security arrangements to ensure smooth New Year celebrations

Stating that the city police have received 36 applications seeking permission to host new year celebrations indoors in hotels, restaurants, resorts, churches, the Commissioner said that permissions were accorded by placing a few conditions. All the indoor celebrations should be completed by 12.30 am.

The new year celebrations in beaches should wind up by 10 pm. To ensure that incidents of moral policing do not take place in beaches and sensitive areas, patrolling will be intensified. Further, flexes with the phone numbers of police officers, and 112 have been mounted near beaches for any assistance from the police, said the Commissioner.

Further, life guards will be deployed by the tourism department at the beaches. Enough lights will also be installed at the beaches for the celebrations.

As many as 66 sector mobile units have been set up which includes 17 Hoysala patrolling vehicles. Police personnel have been deployed at 106 points. Check posts have been set up wherein traffic and civil police personnel will check for drunk and driving using breath analysers. The police will also keep a watch on anti -social elements creating public nuisance, explained the commissioner.

Four teams will be deployed to check for use of drugs and any activities pertaining to drug peddling in the commissionerate limits. The police have given priority for safety and security, he added.

'No Horn Zones'

To a query on 'No Horn Zones’ notification of the police, the commissioner said after the notification was issued, the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has installed boards in the area. The police personnel are imposing fine on those who are violating the rules.