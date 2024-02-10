Mangaluru dog show sees 150 German Shepherd dogs arrive from across India to compete for top prizes

Mangaluru: As many as 150 German Shepherd dogs from all over the country have arrived in the Port city of Mangaluru for the German Shepherd Dog Confederation India—a GSD speciality parent body show, held at Adyar Garden on the outskirts of Mangaluru.
Raaj Gowda from Bengaluru, a German Shepherd Dog enthusiast sponsored the event in association with Karavali Canine Club.
“It was my dream to host a show of German Shepherd dogs. Now, it has been realised. German Shepherd dogs from all over India including Delhi, Punjab, Lucknow, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka have arrived to take part in the show. Vincenzo Tantaro, President of German Shepherd Dog Confederation Australia has come all the way to Mangaluru to judge the show,” said Raaj Gowda to DH.
“I have been rearing German Shepherd dogs as a hobby for the last 15 years. I have 18 German Shepherd dogs now,” he said.
Dogs that were brought from various parts of the country behaved according to the suggestions of the handlers and keepers at the show. The judge judged the animals as they ran through the rink and were judged for their character, endurance, movement anatomy, expression and breed standard.
The competitions were held in four to six months, six to nine months, nine to 12 months, 12 to 18 months, 18 to 24 months and 24 months and above categories for both male and female dogs with long coat and short coat.
Expressing his happiness of visiting Mangaluru, Vincenzo Tantaro called upon the dog handlers to look after their dogs well.
Credit: DH Photos/Fakruddin H
Raaj Gowda said there are 150 trophies for the winners and 150 mementos for participants. “Having knowledge on German Shepherd dogs is essential to take care of them. In addition, owners should engage dogs in exercise both physical and mental along with offering the right food,” he added.
Shruthil from Hassan has come with his nine month old German Shepherd named ‘Karma’ for the show. He said that she is participating in the show for the first time and he has 10 German Shepherd dogs back at home and has been taking part in various competitions.
Kapil, a businessman from Coimbatore said he has come with his champion dog Yoris Vom Osterberger-Land to the show along with other German Shepherd dogs. “I have been attending such shows since I was 15 years old. My dogs are reared in Ooty. Humid weather in Mangaluru does not suit my dogs. So AC is used in the vehicle to maintain the weather condition. His pets are taking part in young classes and open categories at the show.
Sidharth Sharma from Lucknow has come with his dog Ivono vom Barco for the show. Breeder Luigi Nobili from Italy has accompanied Sidharth and Kapil to the show.