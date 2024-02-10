Mangaluru dog show sees 150 German Shepherd dogs arrive from across India to compete for top prizes

Mangaluru: As many as 150 German Shepherd dogs from all over the country have arrived in the Port city of Mangaluru for the German Shepherd Dog Confederation India—a GSD speciality parent body show, held at Adyar Garden on the outskirts of Mangaluru.

Raaj Gowda from Bengaluru, a German Shepherd Dog enthusiast sponsored the event in association with Karavali Canine Club.

“It was my dream to host a show of German Shepherd dogs. Now, it has been realised. German Shepherd dogs from all over India including Delhi, Punjab, Lucknow, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka have arrived to take part in the show. Vincenzo Tantaro, President of German Shepherd Dog Confederation Australia has come all the way to Mangaluru to judge the show,” said Raaj Gowda to DH.

“I have been rearing German Shepherd dogs as a hobby for the last 15 years. I have 18 German Shepherd dogs now,” he said.