<p>Mangaluru: Officials from the Karnataka Lokayukta, Mangaluru division, conducted a surprise inspection at the Pilikula Nisargadhama on Thursday after obtaining a search warrant from the Lokayukta.</p><p>During the inspection, certain irregularities were reportedly found in the administration of the Pilikula Development Authority. The search operation is said to be ongoing.</p><p>The inspection team comprised Dr Gana P Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Lokayukta, Mangaluru, along with officers Suresh Kumar P, Bharathi G, and Ravi Peer Pawar. They were joined by Udupi Lokayukta Inspector Rajendra Naik MN and staff from both the Mangaluru and Udupi offices.</p><p>Members of the public have been urged to report any instances of malpractice or corruption in units such as the Pilikula Biological Park, Guthu Mane, Manasa Water Park, Lake Garden, and Science museum. Complaints can be registered by calling 0824-2950997 or by visiting the Lokayukta office in person, informed Kumarachandra, Superintendent of Police (in-charge), Karnataka Lokayukta, Mangaluru Division.</p>