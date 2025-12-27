<p>Mangaluru: The Puttur Town Police have arrested three women in connection with the theft of a gold chain from an elderly woman during a religious programme at a temple in Kemminje village of Puttur taluk.</p><p>According to the police, Yamuna (67), a resident of Kemminje, had visited the temple on December 26, to attend a religious event, wearing a gold chain weighing about 14 grams. </p><p>After lunch, while she went to wash her hands, three women standing beside her allegedly stole the gold chain from her neck without her noticing.</p> .Bengaluru woman alerts cops after losing gold chain worth Rs 4.5 lakh during X-ray at hospital.<p>Following the complaint, a case was registered at the Puttur Town Police Station under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.</p>.<p>Acting swiftly, the police arrested three women identified as Maari (40), Sheetal alias Priya (25), and Kaliyamma alias Bhagavathi (42), all natives of Tamil Nadu. The stolen gold chain, valued at approximately Rs 60,000, was reportedly recovered from them.</p><p>Further investigation is in progress</p>