<p>Mangaluru: The Annual feast of Infant Jesus will be celebrated at the Infant Jesus Shrine in Bikarnakatte on January 14 and 15, informed Superior of St Joseph's Monastery Fr Melvin D'Cunha. </p><p>"The inauguration of the festivity will take place on January 3 (4.30 pm) with the traditional votive offering procession (Vojem) from Holy Cross Church in Kulshekar. The event will be followed with `Sahaballve' programme an inter-religious meet. St Aloysius Deemed to be University Vice Chancellor Fr (Dr) Praveen Martis SJ will hoist the flag at the shrine campus," Fr Melvin D'Cunha told mediapersons at Patrika Bhavan on Wednesday.</p><p>The festal mass on January 14 (6 pm) will be presided over by Udupi Diocese Bishop Fr (Dr) Gerald Isaac Lobo. Bishop Emeritus of the diocese of Mangaluru Fr (Dr) Aloysius Paul D'Souza will preside over a special mass organised for the sick and the elderly people (10 am). On January 15, the Festal Mass for children (10 am) will be presided over by Bishop of Karwar Fr (Dr) Duming Dias.</p><p>The festal mass (at 6 pm) will be presided over by Vicar General of Mangalore Diocese Fr Msgr Maxim Noronha. On January 14, masses will be celebrated in Konkani (6 am), in English (8 am) and in Kannada (1 pm). On the second day, January 15, masses will be held in Konkani (6 am and 8 am), for children (10 am) and in Malayalam (Latin Rite 1 pm). On both feast days, there will be adoration of Blessed Sacrament and a special blessing for all devotees.</p><p>A special Children's Day mass will be offered on Saturday, January 10 (6 pm). As part of the spiritual preparation, nine days of novena prayers will be held from January 5 to 13, during which nine masses will be celebrated daily. Morning masses will be held at 6 am, 7.30 am, 9 am and 10.30 am, all in Konkani. The afternoon mass at 1 pm will be in Konkani, while evening masses will be held at 4 pm in Malayalam, 5 pm in English and 7.45 pm in Kannada.</p><p>Bishop of Bareilly Fr (Dr) Ignatius D'Souza will preside over the 10.30 am mass on January 5, the first day of the novena, with special prayers for those working and studying abroad. Bishop of Bellary Fr Dr Henry D'Souza will preside over the 10.30 am mass on January 10 a day dedicated to children and infants.</p><p>The procession of infant Jesus will be held daily after the 6 pm evening mass. Eucharistic adoration will be conducted every day from 11.30 am to 12.45 pm. An eye camp will be held on January 7 from 8.30 am to 1 pm, while a blood donation camp will be organised on January 9 and 10 (from 8.30 am to 1 pm).</p><p>400 poor children, irrespective of caste or creed, will be provided scholarships under 'Carmel Ignite' programme-a social outreach initiative launched to mark the 300th anniversary of the canonisation and the centenary of the proclamation of St John of the Cross as Doctor of the Church. A special exhibition highlighting the significance of the jubilee year dedicated to St John of the Cross will also be organised.</p><p>Infant Jesus Shrine Director Fr Stifan Perera, Delegate provincial for the OCDS Fr Deep Fernandes, Vice President of Ballok Jesu Kutam Valerian Furtado and Infant Jesus Shrine Organiser Wilfred Lasrado were present at the press conference.</p>