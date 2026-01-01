Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Annual feast of Infant Jesus to be celebrated from January 14 in Mangaluru

The procession of infant Jesus will be held daily after the 6 pm evening mass.
Last Updated : 01 January 2026, 15:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 January 2026, 15:55 IST
Karnataka NewsMangaluruInfant Jesus shrine

Follow us on :

Follow Us