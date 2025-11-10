Menu
Bengaluru civil engineer loses Rs 1.95 lakh to trading scam

The victim, identified as Akash K M, works for a private firm. In his complaint, he said that he received a link from an unknown number on May 17, claiming to offer trading opportunities.
Last Updated : 10 November 2025, 09:24 IST
Published 10 November 2025, 09:24 IST
Karnataka NewsCrimeCyber crime

