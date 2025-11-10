<p>Mangaluru: A 29-year-old civil engineer from Bengaluru, currently residing in Puttur, fell victim to a cyber fraud involving an online trading platform losing nearly Rs 2 lakh.</p><p>The victim, identified as Akash K M, works for a private firm. In his complaint, he said that he received a link from an unknown number on May 17, claiming to offer trading opportunities.</p><p>Believing the link to be genuine, he transferred a total of Rs 1,95,670 between May 17 and May 29, expecting to earn profits. However, when the operators of the trading app failed to respond and did not return his money, Akash realised he had been duped.</p>.CISF guard dies as gate collapses on him at Karnataka's Kaiga power plant.<p>He immediately contacted the 1930 Cyber Helpline and lodged a formal complaint. Puttur Town Police have registered a case under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act. </p>