Homeworld

Kremlin says it wants war to end but peace process is 'stalled'

Peskov, briefing reporters, restated the Kremlin's position that the war could end once Russia achieved its goals, and it would prefer to do this by political and diplomatic means.
Last Updated : 10 November 2025, 11:14 IST
Published 10 November 2025, 11:14 IST
