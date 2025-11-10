<p>Moscow: The Kremlin said on Monday it wanted the Ukraine war to end as soon as possible but that efforts to resolve it had stalled.</p><p>Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was responding to remarks on Friday by U.S. President Donald Trump, who said at a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban last Friday: "I think we agree that the war is going to end in the not too distant future."</p><p>Peskov, briefing reporters, restated the Kremlin's position that the war could end once Russia achieved its goals, and it would prefer to do this by political and diplomatic means.</p><p>"But there is currently a pause, the situation is stalled. It is stalled not through our fault," he said, blaming Ukraine.</p>.Russia's Lavrov says US considering Putin's proposal on nuclear arms control, RIA reports.<p>Ukraine and its European allies reject Moscow's charge that it is blocking peace efforts. No face-to-face talks between Russia and Ukraine have taken place since July 23.</p><p>Trump has tried to persuade Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to meet, but the Kremlin has said such a summit could only take place in Moscow - a condition that Zelenskiy rejects. He has repeatedly said he does not believe that Putin is serious about seeking peace.</p><p>Peskov said it was Kyiv that did not want to continue the conversation.</p><p>"They are being egged on in every way by the Europeans, who believe that Ukraine can win the war and secure its interests by military means," he said.</p><p>He said that was a deep delusion, given the situation on the battle front.</p><p>As the war approaches the end of its fourth year, Russia holds about 19 per cent of Ukrainian territory and is pushing hard to take the cities of Pokrovsk and Kupiansk.</p>