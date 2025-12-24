Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

BJP wins majority in Bajpe, Kinnigoli town panchayat polls

The elections to the town panchayat were held for the first time after the upgradation of Bajpe and Kinnigoli gram panchayats four years ago, on December 21.
Last Updated : 24 December 2025, 08:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 December 2025, 08:51 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsBJPKarnatakaIndian PoliticsKarnataka PoliticsMangaluruPanchayat elections

Follow us on :

Follow Us