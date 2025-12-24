BJP wins majority in Bajpe, Kinnigoli town panchayat polls

<p>Mangaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=BJP">BJP</a> candidates won majority in the Bajpe and Kinnigoli town pachayat elections in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Dakshin%20Kannada">Dakshina Kannada</a>. The counting of the votes were held on Wednesday. </p><p>The elections to the town panchayat were held for the first time after the upgradation of Bajpe and Kinnigoli gram panchayats four years ago, on December 21.</p>.Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar offers Rs 10 lakh to Panchayats if they elect BJP-backed nominees.<p>In the election held for a total of 19 seats in Bajpe, the BJP won 11 seats, while the Congress secured four seats, the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) won three seats, and one seat went to an independent candidate. The counting of votes was held at Mangaluru Mini Vidhana Soudha. There were 59 candidates in fray at Bajpe.</p>.<p>Bajpe Town Panchayat was formed in 2021 by merging Bajpe and Malavoor Gram Panchayats. Kinnigoli, Mennabettu and Kateel gram panchayats were merged to create Kinnigoli town panchayat.</p><p>In Kinnigoli, the BJP won 10 seats while Congress won 8 seats. There were 42 candidates in fray. The counting of votes was held at the Kinnigoli town panchayat.</p><p>BJP workers celebrated the victory in Bajpe and Kinnigoli town panchayats. Dakshin Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta, district BJP President Sathish Kumpala and others were present. </p>