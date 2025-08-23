Menu
Dharmasthala case: Complainant witness remanded in SIT custody for 12 days

During questioning on Friday, the complainant witness later admitted that the skull he produced did not belong to the body he had buried.
Last Updated : 23 August 2025, 09:32 IST
Published 23 August 2025, 07:01 IST
Karnataka NewsCrimeBelthangadySpecial Investigation TeamDharmasthala

