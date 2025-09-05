<p>Mangaluru: Special Investigation Team (SIT) chief and DGP (Internal Security Division) Pronab Mohanty visited the SIT office in Belthangady on Friday and held discussions with the team regarding the ongoing investigation into the alleged Dharmasthala mass burial case.</p><p>Sources confirmed that several individuals, including activists T Jayant, Girish Mattannavar, and YouTuber Abhishek, were questioned and their statements recorded as part of the investigation.</p><p>SIT sources told DH that multiple individuals are being summoned daily to collect information and cross-verify facts related to the case.</p><p>“Several people are being questioned and their statements recorded to build a clearer picture of the events. The aim is to leave no loose ends,” the sources said.</p>.Dharmasthala case: Religious heads meet Amit Shah in Delhi, demand NIA probe.<p>Friday’s investigation was conducted in the presence of SIT chief Mohanty.</p><p>When asked about potential arrests, SIT sources clarified that Jayant, Mattannavar, and Abhishek have not been arrested so far. However, the possibility of their arrest has not been ruled out.</p><p>“The final decision depends on the outcome of the ongoing interrogation of several individuals connected to the case. Nothing can be concluded at this stage,” the sources added.</p><p>The SIT continues to work systematically, questioning several individuals and cross-verifying statements to uncover the truth behind the alleged mass burial case, the sources said.</p>.Dharmasthala residents lodge complaint against SC advocate KV Dhananjay, his team over possession of fake documents.<p><strong>Notice to Kerala YouTuber</strong></p><p>Meanwhile, the SIT has issued a notice to YouTuber Munaf from Kozhikode, directing him to appear before it.</p><p>The notice stated that since he is acquainted with the facts and circumstances of the case, he must appear in person with all available evidence, including electronic records, documents, and other information, if any.</p><p>The complainant-witness had produced a skull before the court in connection with the Dharmasthala mass burial case. Munaf’s YouTube channel had shown footage of a skull being picked up and placed into a bag on July 11.</p><p>Munaf, who owns the YouTube channel Lorry Udama Manaf, had earlier come into the spotlight during last year’s landslide in Shirur, Uttara Kannada district, where a lorry was buried under debris. After several days, the lorry was retrieved and the body of its driver, Arjun, was found inside, according to sources.</p>