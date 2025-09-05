Menu
Dharmasthala case | SIT chief Pronab Mohanty reviews progress in investigation

SIT sources told DH that multiple individuals are being summoned daily to collect information and cross-verify facts related to the case.
Last Updated : 05 September 2025, 17:03 IST
Published 05 September 2025, 17:03 IST
