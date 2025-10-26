<p>Mangaluru: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) chief Pronab Mohanty on Sunday reviewed the progress of the probe into the mass burial case in Dharmasthala. </p><p>He completed pending formalities related to the ongoing investigation into the case. He also signed a series of pending official documents and financial bills pertaining to the expenses incurred by the SIT in the course of the investigation.</p>.Women’s delegation seeks action on alleged Dharmasthala murders.<p>SIT sources said that Mohanty held detailed discussions with his team regarding the next course of action. The team has also outlined the necessary legal steps to be initiated if five persons —Mahesh Shetty Thimarody, Girish Mattannavar, Jayant T, Vittal and Sujatha Bhat fail to respond to the summons within the stipulated time.</p>