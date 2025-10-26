Menu
Dharmasthala mass burial case: SIT chief reviews progress of probe

SIT sources said that Mohanty held detailed discussions with his team regarding the next course of action.
Published 26 October 2025, 15:19 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaDharmasthala

