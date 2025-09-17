Dharmasthala mass burials case: SIT resumes search operation in Banglegudde

<p>Mangaluru: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing mass burial case in Dharmasthala has resumed search operations on Wednesday (September 17) in Banglegudde forest area near the Nethravathi bathing ghat in Dharmasthala.</p><p>The skull that the complainant witness handed over to the police was reportedly collected from Banglegudde forest area. </p>.Dharmasthala case: SIT prepares for search in Banglegudde.<p>Sowjanya's uncle Vittal Gowda had shown the spot to the SIT recently. SIT had conducted a search inside the forest area falling under the Belthangady forest range by taking Vittal Gowda for mahazar. At that time, skeletal remains were allegedly found lying on the surface.</p><p>After the mahazar on September 12, a video of Vittal Gowda claiming to have seen several bodies buried at Banglegudde near Nethravathi bathing ghat had gone viral on social media.</p>.Dharmasthala case: Court reject bail application of complainant witness held by SIT.<p>In the video, Vittal Gowda had said "during the first mahazar, I saw three human skeletons. During the second mahazar, I saw a heap of bodies beneath the ground. In total, I have seen five skeletons." </p><p>On Wednesday, a team comprising SIT officers, officials from the Belthangady forest range, forensic science experts, Scene of Crime Officers (SOCO), a revenue department officer, and workers entered the forest near the Nethravathi bathing ghat for conducting the search. </p><p>SIT SPs Jitendra Kumar Dayama and CA Simon were present at the spot.</p>