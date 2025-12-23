<p>Mangaluru: Ivan D’Souza, MLC, has urged the State government to upgrade all police stations and enhance the sanctioned staff strength across the stations functioning under the Mangaluru Police Commissionerate limits. </p><p>He pointed out that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mangaluru">Mangaluru </a>is a sensitive coastal region and that several police stations under the commissionerate are facing a shortage of personnel.</p><p>He said the population within the commissionerate limits stood at 10.07 lakh as per the 2011 Census, and the sanctioned police strength was fixed based on those figures. However, with a significant rise in population over the years, there is a pressing need to proportionally increase the police workforce to ensure effective law enforcement and public safety, he told mediapersons.</p>.Mangaluru police issues guidelines ahead of New Year celebrations.<p>D’Souza said he had raised the matter during the recently concluded legislature session and had brought it to the attention of the Home Minister. In his reply, the Minister informed the House that 15 police sub-inspectors (PSIs) and 26 civic police constables recruited for the Mangaluru Commissionerate limits were currently undergoing training. The Minister had also stated that a proposal seeking enhancement of the sanctioned staff strength was under verification.</p><p>According to official statistics, the total sanctioned strength of personnel across 20 police stations under the Mangaluru Commissionerate limits is 1,230. This comprises 20 inspectors, 64 PSIs, 116 assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs), 330 head constables and 700 constables. However, only 1,148 personnel are presently in service, leaving 83 posts vacant. The vacancies comprise posts of three inspector, 13 PSI and 67 constable.</p><p>He further pointed out that as per a 2017 circular, the required staff strength for police stations within the commissionerate limits should be 1,700, whereas the current sanctioned strength remains at 1,230, indicating a substantial shortfall.</p><p>D’Souza also referred to the shifting of the district prison to Balepuni on the outskirts of Mangaluru. He said the Home Minister had informed the House that the first phase of the project, estimated at Rs 110 crore, was nearing completion. The Public Works Department executive engineer has submitted an estimate of Rs 179 crore for the second phase of the work. To initiate the next phase, the Director-General of Police (Prisons and Correctional Services) has submitted a proposal seeking the release of an additional Rs 15 crore. </p>