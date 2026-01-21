<p>Mangaluru: As part of Republic Day celebrations, a four-day flower and fruit exhibition will be organised at Kadri Park, Mangaluru, from January 23 to January 26.</p><p>A floral replica of the Vande Bharat train, created using various flowers, featuring three bogies with a length of 24 feet and a track length of 30 feet will be the main attraction of the show, said ZP CEO Narwade Vinayak Karbhari. Around 15,000 flower plants belonging to 30 varieties, including chrysanthemum, marigold, zinnia, dianthus, aster, vinca rosea, cockscomb, dahlia, petunia, torenia and others, grown in pots have been artistically arranged at the park as a part of the flower show.</p>.Dharmasthala case: ‘No Ananya did MBBS in KMC in 2003’.<p>A kitchen garden demonstration with brinjal, basale, chilly, tomato, beans, cauliflower, ridge gourd, bottlegourd and others have been cultivated. The exhibition is being jointly organised by the Department of Horticulture, district administration, Zilla Panchayat, Kadri Park Development Committee, and Siri Thotagarike Sangha. The exhibition will be open from 8 am to 8 pm.</p><p>A mickey mouse, a selfie point will be other attractions at the festival. Artistic carvings made from fruits and vegetables, showcasing the district’s significance and depicting prominent personalities from various fields will be another attraction.</p><p>The ZP CEO said that exhibitions of ornamental plants, bonsai plants, and Ikebana flower arrangements will be part of the show in addition to exhibition and sale of value-added honey products, along with stalls set up by various government departments.</p><p>The CEO said that about 50,000 to 60,000 visitors are expected during the flower show.</p><p>In addition, a plant festival will be organised, providing opportunities for nursery owners, seed sellers, fertiliser dealers, horticulture entrepreneurs, and agricultural machinery vendors to set up stalls. About 100 vendors have already registered. About 50,000 seedlings of tomato, brinjal, chilly, raised by the horticulture department will be sold to the public at Rs 1 per seedling, said Horticulture department Joint Director Shashidhar H.</p><p>The entry fee has been fixed at Rs 30 for adults and Rs 20 for children. Students arriving in uniform along with school teachers will be allowed free entry.</p><p>Farmers and members of the public have been invited to display unique varieties of fruits, vegetables, plantation crops, spice crops, handicrafts, bonsai plants, anthuriums, and other attractive plants. Farmers are requested to bring their exhibits to Kadri Park by 4 pm on January 22.</p>