Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Hindutva leader wanted in murder case surrenders before Mangaluru court

Bharat Kumdelu, a resident of Bantwal taluk had been evading trial in the murder case registered at Bantwal Town Police Station. The court has remanded him to judicial custody till October 25.
Last Updated : 10 October 2025, 11:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 October 2025, 11:43 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakamurderMangaluruArrestCourt

Follow us on :

Follow Us