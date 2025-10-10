Hindutva leader wanted in murder case surrenders before Mangaluru court

<p>Mangaluru: Hindutva activist Bharath Kumdelu who was absconding without appearing for court hearing in connection with the murder of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) worker Kalayi Ashraf surrendered before the District and Sessions Court in Mangaluru on Friday. </p><p>He was an accused in the murder of Kalayi Ashraf.</p>.Mob lynching victim Ashraf was on medication, meant no harm to others, says brother .<p>It may be recalled that Ashraf was murdered near Benjanapadavu on June 21, 2017. </p><p>Kumdelu, a resident of Bantwal taluk had been evading trial in the murder case registered at Bantwal Town Police Station. The court has remanded him to judicial custody till October 25. </p><p>According to the police, Kumdelu had been absconding since the registration of case against him in connection with the murder of Abdul Rehman in Bantwal Rural Police Station limits on May 27. He was booked under Sections 103, 109, 118(1), 190, 191(1), 118(2), 191(2), and 191(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). </p><p>He has a long criminal record. There are 15 cases booked against him in Bantwal Town, Bantwal Rural, Uppinangady, Puttur on the charges of murder, attempt to murder, rioting, unlawful assembly, criminal conspiracy, and offences under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and others.</p>