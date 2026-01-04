<p>Mangaluru: The Bajpe Police have registered a suo motu case against individuals for allegedly posting and commenting inflammatory and threatening content on social media in connection with an incident reported from Narlapadavu village.</p><p>Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy CH said on December 27, two separate cases were registered at the Bajpe Police Station. In one case, Abdul Sattar was allegedly found transporting beef illegally on a scooter along with his minor daughter at Narlapadavu. In a separate case related to the same incident, it was alleged that Sumith and M Rajath stopped Abdul Sattar and assaulted him.</p>.Extortion attempt on cattle owner in Dakshina Kannada; 2 held, one absconding.<p>In connection with the incident, an Instagram page named “muslim__leader” allegedly posted photographs of two youths and shared a message containing derogatory, provocative and communal remarks. The post accused certain individuals of carrying out violent acts, used abusive language, made inflammatory statements against a particular community, and referred to the alleged assault on a Muslim father and daughter in a highly provocative manner.</p><p>Further, from another Instagram ID named “instg4ama”, a comment was allegedly posted on the same content stating that the accused should be given “the treatment given to Suhas Shetty shortly,” which the police say amounts to a threat of killing in a similar manner.</p><p>The commissioner of police stated that the posts and comments were made with the intention of provoking communities, inciting hatred, and issuing criminal threats. Based on this, the police have registered a suo motu case under Sections 351(2), 351(3), 352, 353(2), and 192 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and have begun an investigation.</p><p>The commissioner said efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the accused, and further legal action will be taken at the earliest.</p>