<p>Mangaluru: Karnataka State SC/ST, Nomadic Development Corporation Chairperson Pallavi G on Thursday expressed displeasure over the lack of electricity connections to houses belonging to the Malekudiya community in Dakshina Kannada district.</p><p>"I visited the Malekudiya hamlet at Ithilapela in Savanlu village of Belthangady taluk, where houses of the Malekudiya community are without electricity and basic amenities. I convened a meeting with officials from the Forest Department, MESCOM, Social Welfare Department and other departments, and instructed them to ensure electricity supply to the houses within a stipulated timeframe. However, officials informed me that technical issues, including the pending No Objection Certificate (NoC) from the Centre, are hindering the work," she told mediapersons in Mangaluru.</p><p>Pallavi said members of the Malekudiya community face severe hardship during the monsoon as the bridge remains submerged under water. The bridge is also in a dilapidated condition and needs urgent upgradation. She added that several families are still without title deeds for the land on which they are residing.</p><p>The Chairperson said she met members of the Ajila, Koraga, Maila, Baira, Nalike and other communities, and also visited a Koraga colony at Panja in Sullia taluk. Koraga families in Panja do not possess Aadhaar cards, ration cards or caste certificates, due to which they are deprived of government benefits.</p><p>Members of the Nalike community have urged the Corporation to take action against individuals who insult Daiva Narthane through stage performances, hurting their sentiments. "I will discuss this issue with the Chief Minister, Home Minister and Law Minister," she said.</p><p>Referring to the need for concreting a 100-metre stretch of road leading to an SC colony at Kadapikere in Kolnadu village of Bantwal taluk, Pallavi said she has directed the Deputy Director of the Social Welfare Department to submit an estimate to the Corporation so that funds can be sanctioned. She noted that the 74 families residing in the colony do not own land and lack documents required to avail government facilities.</p><p>Pallavi also pointed out the lack of awareness among SC/ST communities about various government schemes. She criticised officials for failing to create awareness and urged them to conduct awareness programmes once every three months.</p><p>Noting concerns raised by members of the Koraga community over a steep decline in their population due to poor health conditions, Pallavi stressed the need for a comprehensive genealogical study. "There is a need for a scientific study by medical experts to ascertain the reasons for the declining population. I will discuss this issue with Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa," she said.</p><p>Koraga community members in Madhya have also demanded the allotment of two acres of land per family to support their livelihood. The members have also demanded implementation of Mohammed Peer committee report to improve their living.</p>