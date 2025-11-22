<p>Mangaluru: Senior police officials from Kerala and Karnataka had a coordination meeting in Mangaluru on Saturday. Deputy Inspector General of Police (Kannur Range) Yathish Chandra G H, and Superintendent of Police (Kasaragod) Vijay Bharat Reddy visited the Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate to participate in a border crime coordination meeting.</p><p>The meeting was chaired by Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy C H and attended by officers from the Mangaluru City Commissionerate and the Dakshina Kannada district.</p><p>During the meeting, officials from Karnataka and Kerala exchanged information on crimes occurring in border districts. Discussions focused on absconding accused persons, pending warrants, inter-state criminal cases, and drugs trafficking.</p>.Union Minister Pralhad Joshi alleges 'horse trading' of Congress MLAs amid Karnataka power tussle.<p>A joint action plan was formulated to track and apprehend suspects, who commit crimes in one state and take shelter in the border districts of the neighbouring state. The two police forces also agreed to strengthen mutual cooperation, share intelligence, and conduct coordinated operations to enhance crime detection and prevention along the border. The meeting is crucial in view of the upcoming local body elections in Kerala, the police commissioner said.</p>