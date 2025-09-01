<p>Mangaluru: The Bantwal Rural Police have registered a case against an individual for allegedly spreading false information online in support of a man who had earlier filed a fake complaint.</p><p>Police said that on June 13, 2025, a case was registered based on a complaint by Umar Farooq of Bantwal taluk, who alleged that two unidentified persons had attempted to murder him near Deraje. However, during the investigation, the complaint was found to be false. Consequently, on August 26, Umar Farooq was booked for filing a false case under Sections 192, 353(1)(B), 230(1), and 248(A) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).</p>.Mangaluru police bust high-stakes gambling den, 17 booked under organised crime charges.<p>Two days later, on August 28, a Facebook page named Ashaf Talapady allegedly posted misleading information, making baseless accusations despite knowing there was no legal basis. Police issued a notice to Ashraf, a resident of Bantwal taluk, and subsequently registered a case against him under Sections 353(1)(B)(2) and 192 of the BNS.</p><p>The investigation is ongoing.</p>