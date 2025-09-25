Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Mangaluru cluster vision looks for Rs 40,000 crore tech exports by 2034

It emphasises sustainable and inclusive growth along with global leadership in emerging sectors such as AI, clean energy, ESDM (Electronic System Design and Manufacturing), and automotive electronics.
Last Updated : 24 September 2025, 23:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 September 2025, 23:46 IST
Karnataka NewsTechnologyKarnatakaMangaluru

Follow us on :

Follow Us