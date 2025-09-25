Mangaluru cluster vision looks for Rs 40,000 crore tech exports by 2034

<p>Mangaluru: Mangaluru cluster vision document—a comprehensive strategic roadmap aiming to transform the Mangaluru region into a globally competitive digital economy cluster, poised to become the "Silicon Beach of India" was released during during the Mangaluru Technovanza by Minister for IT-BT Priyank Kharge and other dignitaries. </p><p>The vision includes becoming a technological and innovation powerhouse with over 4,000 startups, 200,000 tech employees, and Rs 40,000 crore in tech exports by 2034. It emphasises sustainable and inclusive growth along with global leadership in emerging sectors such as AI, clean energy, ESDM (Electronic System Design and Manufacturing), and automotive electronics. Mangaluru is targeted to become a globally recognised AI data centre hub with planned gigawatt-scale data centre capacity, benefiting from proposed subsea cable connectivity enhancing global reach and resilience.</p>.Mangaluru tech park proposal to be approved in a week: Priyank Kharge.<p>An estimated Rs 1,000 crore is planned for phased investments across infrastructure, talent, innovation, marketing, and governance. Budget allocations cover IT parks, data centers, skill development, startup incentives, marketing, and operational costs.</p><p>The report said the AI Data Centre Hub alone is expected to generate over 25,000 direct and indirect jobs in multiple sectors including IT, construction, renewable energy, and allied industries. The vision document is a call-to-action for government, industry, academia, startups, and investors to collectively realize Mangaluru’s potential as a premier digital and innovation destination.</p><p>Xpheno along with KDEM launched Silicon beach skills report on the occasion. The report covers comprehensive analysis of Udupi-Mangaluru region's emerging talent pool and its potential to drive growth in India's digital economy. The objective of the report is to make the rich and diverse talent pool of “Silicon Beach” visible to Global Capability Centers (GCCs) across the world, promote the true potential for new businesses and harness the burgeoning talent landscape in the region.</p>