<p>Mangaluru: A deep-sea fishing expedition in Karnataka's <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/mangaluru">Mangaluru </a>narrowly escaped tragedy after a trawler boat suffered an engine failure mid-sea and drifted ashore near Ullal Seaground. All 13 fishermen on board were rescued safely.</p><p><br>The vessel, Buraq Trawler Boat, belongs to Mohammad Ashfaq, a resident of Mukkachery, Ullal. The boat had set out from the Old Port in Mangaluru on Sunday night for deep-sea fishing in the Arabian Sea.</p><p><br>Midway through the voyage, the engine malfunctioned, leaving the boat stranded in the open sea. Despite the breakdown, the incident went unnoticed by other fishing vessels operating nearby. </p><p>For hours, the 13 fishermen remained stranded, battling uncertainty in the rough waters. Eventually, strong sea currents pushed the boat ashore in the early hours of Monday, to Seaground near Ullal.<br><br>While the fishermen escaped unharmed, the trawler sustained heavy damage, resulting in losses for the owner. </p>