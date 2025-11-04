Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Mangaluru man loses Rs 32 lakh in investment fraud

Cyber fraudster posed as online trading agent after befriending him on Facebook, says the victim in his complaint
Last Updated : 04 November 2025, 04:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 November 2025, 04:55 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMangaluruFraud

Follow us on :

Follow Us