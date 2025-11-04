<p>Mangaluru: A 35-year-old man from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mangaluru">Mangaluru </a>has lodged a police complaint saying that he was cheated of Rs 32,06,880 by a cyber fraudster who posed as an online trading agent after befriending him on Facebook.</p><p>According to the complaint, the victim received a Facebook friend request from a woman named Kavya Shetty on September 10. After accepting the request, the two began chatting. The woman claimed to be working in trading operations in Mumbai and convinced the complainant that he could earn high profits through online trading.</p><p>Subsequently, Kavya Shetty sent a WhatsApp message sharing a link to the website, h5.capdynglobal.org, and asked him to register there. When the complainant clicked the link, a trading app named Capdyn Global opened, where he created an account using his name, email ID, and personal details, according to the complaint.</p>.Senior citizen loses Rs 13.91 lakh in investment fraud in Mangaluru.<p>Following Kavya's instructions, he first invested Rs 40,000, for which he received a profit of Rs 9,504. Encouraged by this, he made another investment of Rs 2 lakh and received a return of Rs 23,760. Gaining confidence in the platform, the complainant continued investing larger sums through UPI, IMPS, and RTGS transactions into various bank accounts provided by the accused. Between September 13 and October 24, he transferred a total of Rs 32,06,880 to different accounts, only to later realise that he had been duped. </p><p>A case has been registered at CEN police station.</p>