Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Over 100 ancient gold coins discovered during temple renovation in Tamil Nadu

As many as 103 antique gold coins were recovered from a mud pot that was discovered while the renovation work for the sanctum sanctorum of the main deity at the Sivan temple
Last Updated : 04 November 2025, 10:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 November 2025, 10:33 IST
India NewsTamil Naduancientdiscovery

Follow us on :

Follow Us