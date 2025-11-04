<p>Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mamata-banerjee">Mamata Banerjee </a>on Tuesday hit the streets of Kolkata, leading a protest rally against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.</p>.<p>Banerjee’s party, the ruling Trinamool Congress, has dubbed the exercise “silent invisible rigging” by the BJP-led Centre and the Election Commission.</p>.<p>Accompanied by her nephew and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, the CM began the 3.8-km rally from the statue of B R Ambedkar on Red Road.</p>.'BJP’s endgame is to divide, disenfranchise': TMC slams Amit Shah, alleges covert NRC under SIR in Bengal.<p>The march will culminate at Jorasanko Thakur Bari, the ancestral home of Rabindranath Tagore.</p>.<p>Thousands of TMC supporters thronged the rally route, waving the party flags, raising slogans and holding aloft colourful posters.</p>.<p>Dressed in her trademark white cotton saree and slippers, Banerjee led the procession, occasionally stopping to greet people standing on balconies and pavements.</p>.<p>Abhishek Banerjee followed the chief minister, waving to the crowd, flanked by senior TMC leaders and ministers.</p>