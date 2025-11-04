Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek lead TMC rally in Kolkata against SIR even as enumeration begins

Banerjee’s party, the ruling Trinamool Congress, has dubbed the exercise 'silent invisible rigging' by the BJP-led Centre and the Election Commission.
Last Updated : 04 November 2025, 10:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 November 2025, 10:26 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsMamata Banerjee

Follow us on :

Follow Us